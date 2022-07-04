Get ready, Potterheads! Coles has the collectable range of your dreams.

Coles and Warner Bros. Consumer Products have teamed up to create a Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts collection bringing characters to life! The Magical Builders collection is plastic-free and recyclable.

Starting Wednesday July 6, customers will receive one free Coles Magical Builder character with every $30 spent from either Coles or Coles Express!

You have 30 characters to collect along with five limited-edition characters. You can also get your hands on a Hogwarts Trunk Collector Case to hold your collection.

Play kit prices range from $9.75 – $15.