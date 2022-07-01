We never get to have a white Christmas here in Australia, but it doesn’t stop us from celebrating Christmas in July.

KFC are releasing limited-edition Christmas in July sweaters not only for us humans to wear and enjoy, but our furry friends too! And they’re SO cute!

They’re $59.95 for us humans and $34.95 for our little companions. You can get your hands on a sweater here.

But wait, there’s MORE! Since nothing says Christmas like a hearty feed shared with your mates, KFC has also created a special Christmas in July Feast. Featuring two new limited-edition Christmas Cranberry and Christmas Mayo Stuffing dipping sauces.

This Feast includes Original Recipe, Nuggets, Wicked Wings, Popcorn Chicken, Chips, Potato & Gravy plus a drink – with free delivery available when you order via the KFC App.

Merry Christmas in July everyone and enjoy!

