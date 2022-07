We all love a good Tim Tam, whether it be on it’s own or as a Tim Tam slam.

The iconic biscuit has been taken to a whole other level with their new flavour – butterscotch and cream. Arnott’s say you can expect a “Rich brown sugar and toffee notes paired with a creamy blend of buttery smooth butterscotch cream, all coated in delicious milk chocolate.” I’m sold!

You can get your hands on a pack for $4.00 exclusively from Coles, on shelves this July.