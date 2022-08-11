Abbotsford shop and house where the TV show ‘The Sullivans’ was filmed has come up for sale!

Located at beautiful 138 Park St, Abbotsford. It was a former corner store which was later converted into a home about six decades ago.

The house will be put to auction later this month with a price hope of $1.35m-$1.425.

The Sullivans starred several famous faces including Michael Caton, Kerry Armstrong, Mel Gibson, Dannii Minogue, Kylie Minogue, Sam Neill, Sigrid Thornton, Bert Newton, Gary Sweet and Charles ‘Bud’ Tingwell in some 1114 episodes between 1976-1983.

