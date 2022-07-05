Neighbours fans are woefully counting down the days until the very final episode airs after 37 years. For two lucky fans, there will be an opportunity to stay overnight in one of the houses depicted in the 37-year-old TV series.

Billing it as “the chance to live like a soap star”, accommodation website Booking.com is offering a two-night stay at 28 Ramsay Street, the fictional residence of Dr Karl and Susan Kennedy.

Alan Flether wrote on Facebook, ‘as I say farewell to Ramsay St, Booking.com is saying welcome home, giving you the opportunity to book a stay in one of the most iconic homes in Australia.

Whilst it’s bittersweet to hand over the keys, I’m so pleased that new memories can now be made for one lucky Neighbours fan, thanks to Booking.com. Plus I’m excited to share a classic Aussie BBQ and a beer with the winner on finale night.

To book this unforgettable stay on Ramsay Street, head to Booking.com on Tuesday 12 July at 11:00am AEST and search ‘Stay on Ramsay Street’.

On July 12 at 11am (Melbourne time), fans can apply – on a first-come first served basis – to stay at the house.

The winners will get to watch the final, 90-minute episode, which is airing on channels 10 and 10 Peach, at 7.30pm on July 28, on a television in the lounge room.

In a nod to the date, and to the Ramsay Street address, the total cost for the stay will be $28, this includes a BBQ and beers with none other than Dr Karl himself, Alan Fletcher!