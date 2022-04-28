Betty White’s longtime Los Angeles has gone on the market for a whopping $10.575 million.

“Located in prestigious Brentwood Park, this property with huge parklike grounds, views of the Getty Museum and mountains has been lovingly cared for,” the Sotheby’s International Realty listing states.

“Gated and set back from the street on over 3/4 of an acre, the setting is peaceful with flower filled gardens and old growth trees. This is the first time the property is on the market in over 50 years.

“This is a unique opportunity to build your dream home on a flat lot in a serene country setting . The property is being sold for land value. There will be no interior access of the home.

“All showings are of the exterior only. Shown by appointment only to financially qualified Buyers.”

The family home is located near several film and television studios, and offers privacy and seclusion. The condition of the home’s interior is unknown, but the listing unfortunately advertises the house as ready for demolition.

White bought the house with her husband Allen Ludden in 1968, before his death in 1981.

She resided in the 3,029 square-foot home until her death on New Year’s Eve 2021 at age 99.