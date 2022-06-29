As if the rental crisis wasn’t bad enough, a rental listing in inner Melbourne is offering capsules that contain just a single bed for up to $900 a month.

Offering traditional rooms for $400 a week or $1500 a month, or single pod capsules for up to $250 a week or $900 a month. The Abbotsford House typically advertises privately.

“The boarding house and the capsules are fully licensed,” the advertisement, posted to Facebook reads.

“Each capsule pod fits a single bed (can sleep one person only), equipped with own mirror, ventilating fan, USB ports, digital control panels, adjustable colour reading lights, safe locker, clothes hanger & curtain door for privacy.

“They look like space shuttles.”

“I do not charge bond, no electricity charge, provide full furniture, full-time housekeeper, tenants have full flexibility when they want to leave, and my price is cheaper than 95% of comparable listings in booking.com, hotels.com and Airbnb the like,” landlord Frank Chan said.