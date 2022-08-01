Milk alternatives have never been more popular! Speaking as someone who worked in a cafe I can safely say that more than half of the customers drank non-dairy!

Vittoria has created coffee’s beans specifically crafted for Almond, Oat & Soy milk.. The latest arrival from Vittoria’s lengthy portfolio of coffee was developed to complement the bitterness of unsweetened almond, oat and soy milks.

The beans, available online at Vittoria, or in-store at Woolworths, are set to be the new favourite for Australians turning to plant-based alternatives.