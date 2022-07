It’s National Avocado Day this Sunday July 31st and Guzman Y Gomez are giving us the chance to win FREE GUAC for a year!

To be in the draw all you have to do is place an order via the new GYG App or scan your GOMEX barcode when you place an order at your nearest GYG on Sunday July 31st.

You could be enjoying guac for the rest of your days… well the 157 left of 2022.

So buckle up, avo day is coming. For full T&Cs head to the GYG website.