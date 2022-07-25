Smith’s Thinly Cut made famous for their ‘Light & Tangy’ flavouring has seen an array of NEW varieties come and go over time…

They’re a great compliment to those who like their munch’s petite and proper, gone are the days of obnoxious crunches!

The latest addition to their range (available nationally in Woolworths, Coles, various IGA/Foodland/independent supermarkets soon) sees a 40% REDUCTION in sodium.

Smith’s ‘40% Less Sodium’ thinly cut chips will be a nice palate cleanser and set you back $2.20 for 175g, a cost comparatively less to their broader range of chippies.

Will you be trying these? I bet you’ll chuck some vinegar on them…

