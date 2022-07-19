A lot of us are guilty of being bubble tea addicts – us included. It’s so hard to walk past your local Chatime or Gong Cha and NOT buy one. It’s blasphemy.

Good news for us all, Naked Life has released a range of ‘Betta Bobo Iced Bubble Tea’ cans and there’s a few choices so you can pick your flavour!

If you’re more of a milky drink lover, you can get your hands on the original or brown sugar milk bubble tea. If you’re feeling more funky and fresh, you can grab a peach flavoured bubble tea. All with 50% less sugar, so less guilt.

You can get a pack of 4 from Woolies for $15.00!