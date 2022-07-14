For the FIRST TIME EVER, Maxibon’s iconic biscuit end will be replaced with two golden, sugar-dusted waffles.
Yes, you read that right – waffles!
Appropriately named ‘Waffle On’, the new Maxibon flavour will see the ice-cream’s signature sweet vanilla slab alongside some caramelised sugar pieces carefully placed between two delicious waffles.
Equally mouth-watering, on the other end you’ll find caramel white choc packed with hazelnuts and cookie crumbs.
The only question left is which end to eat first – waffle or choc!?
Maxibon Waffle On is available for $4.50 from July 18th at all major supermarkets and convenience stores.