For the FIRST TIME EVER, Maxibon’s iconic biscuit end will be replaced with two golden, sugar-dusted waffles.

Yes, you read that right – waffles!

Appropriately named ‘Waffle On’, the new Maxibon flavour will see the ice-cream’s signature sweet vanilla slab alongside some caramelised sugar pieces carefully placed between two delicious waffles.

Equally mouth-watering, on the other end you’ll find caramel white choc packed with hazelnuts and cookie crumbs.

The only question left is which end to eat first – waffle or choc!?

Maxibon Waffle On is available for $4.50 from July 18th at all major supermarkets and convenience stores.

