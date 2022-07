In collab news that makes so much sense we’re floored it hasn’t happened before this moment, comes this match made in heaven.

KitKat and Milo.

That’s it, that’s the story.

The pairing is rolling out as blocks, bars, including chunky bars and while each finger will present like a regular KitKat, the fudge filling between the crispy wafers is a choc-malt hit of Milo.

They’re set to appear on shelves from August 8, but keep your eyes peeled for some early drops.