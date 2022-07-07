Is this not a strange development? I should have seen it coming, but Doritos new Limited-Edition flavour: Guacamole and Salsa – a mix of Guacamole flavoured Doritos and Salsa flavoured Doritos is coming to supermarket shelves near you!

I love the idea of this flavour combination, but was the green food dye really necessary? We’ll wait and see I suppose!

Soon to be available nationally at Woolworths, Coles, various IGA/Foodland/independent supermarkets for ~$3.75!

Will you be trying this Doritos new flavour?