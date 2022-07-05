Krispy Kreme Australia is taking mid-morning snacks to a ‘hole’ new level with the release of the world first Krispy Kreme Duffin™. Not a muffin, not a doughnut, but a Duffin.

Flavours include apple & cinnamon, blueberry & white choc and double choc! YUM!

From July 5 at Krispy Kreme and 7-Eleven across the nation, Aussies will be able to get their hands on the new on-the-go doughnut-muffin snack. Your regular snack ain’t got muffin on these!

To top it off, anyone who buys a coffee from their local participating Krispy Kreme store on Tuesday, 5 July between 9.30AM – 11.30AM will score a FREE Duffin!

Bon Appetit!