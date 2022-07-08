Who doesn’t love a happy gut? Obviously not me. I drink WAY to much coffee to confidently express that, that being said any opportunity to quell the tum is a great one!

Cole’s new Happy Gut bread range could be just what I need! It contains +BARLEYmax® which gives the crumb a nice golden colour and is a natural whole grain that contains beneficial dietary fibres to help support digestive health. Some prebiotic fibres; resistant starch, beta glucan and fructans – for good measure!

They’ve got three varieties; White, Wholemeal & Multigrain available!

They’ll be going for ~$3.30 a loaf and will be made available soon.

Will you give it a try?