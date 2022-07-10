When you think of donuts you think of a plush cake with sprinkles and icing – right?
Well it’s a bit different at Coles… they have just released a new kind of donut… CHICKEN donuts!
The panko crumbed delights are made with Australian chicken and suitable for your air fryer, ready in just 6 minutes.
These could actually be pretty handy, easy to dip and maybe even put one on each finger like we do with Burger Rings? Perhaps a pyramid of chicken donuts? Too far?
You can grab these savoury donuts for $7.50 for your local Coles.