When you think of donuts you think of a plush cake with sprinkles and icing – right?

Well it’s a bit different at Coles… they have just released a new kind of donut… CHICKEN donuts!

The panko crumbed delights are made with Australian chicken and suitable for your air fryer, ready in just 6 minutes.

These could actually be pretty handy, easy to dip and maybe even put one on each finger like we do with Burger Rings? Perhaps a pyramid of chicken donuts? Too far?

You can grab these savoury donuts for $7.50 for your local Coles.

Photo credit: Reddit (u/Bourkster)