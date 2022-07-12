It’s National French Fries Day and you don’t want plain boring french fries?

Here are the many ways you can enjoy National French Fries Day at GYG!

GYG’s famous Cali Burrito is stuffed with skin on real potato fries! (It’s also 100% Clean with no preservatives so there is no need to feel guilty either).

I’ve actually been seeing it all over TikTok so this is your sign to go and try it!

GYG’s Nacho fries and cheesy Queso Fries are other delicious ways to celebrate!

GYG also has some incredible dipping sauces – Chipotle Mayo, Mex Chimi Mayo and Jalapeno Ketchup if you feel like enjoying a side GYG Fries on their own!