The world is truly going to hell in a hand basket…

A Swedish company known as ‘Oumph!’ has somehow gotten away with creating a burger to satisfy the ‘cannibals with a conscience’ that roam our streets…

A plant based burger patty with the (hopefully unimaginable) flavour of HUMAN. FLESH!

The CRAZIEST thing about this creation is that it’s literally WINNING awards! I committed 27 ‘Hail Marys’ to that one sentence alone.

According to the company’s Instagram, the flesh patty nabbed a silver medal at the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

If nothing else, this truly goes to show that plant based patties are the future.

The co-founder of Oumph! Ankan Linden said the human flesh burger experimentation process was “exciting, and a little bit scary.”

“We developed this burger in no time as soon as we knew what taste and texture we were after,” he continued.

Look, how the bloody hell they knew what ‘taste’ or ‘texture’ they were so desperate to ascertain is beyond me.

The ingredients, I’m gonna say ‘ALLEGEDLY,’ include soy protein, mushrooms, wheat protein, plant-based fats and various herbs and spices.

As you can see NO HUMAN FLESH included. Hurrah! Now you know.

If you’ll excuse me, I’m buying a plane ticket to Sweden – No reason.