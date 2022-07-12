Red Rock Deli just made all our fried chicken fantasies come to life. Crispy fried chicken with hot sauce flavoured chips – WHAT?!

In collaboration with Chef Colin Fassnidge, this new chip flavour is sure to tickle our taste buds.

This isn’t Red Rock Deli’s first extravagant flavour within the Chef series. You can also find Crispy Pork Belly With Apple Sauce, Braised Beef Brisket With Caramelised Onion & Portuguese Chicken With Lemon & Oregano!

You can grab the chef series from all major grocery stories for $4.90.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement