The yogurt game has just been changed! Darrell Lea have Collaborated with Gippsland Dairy to create something diabolically good.

Three new flavours have been created:

  • Rocklea Road – creamy blended marshmallow flavoured yogurt with Darrell Lea milk chocolate, peanuts, marshmallow flavoured fudge and toasted coconut – available at Woolworths only.
  • Caramel Craving – creamy blended caramel yogurt with Darrell Lea milk chocolate and caramel fudge – full distribution.
  • White Choc Raspberry – creamy blended raspberry yogurt with white chocolate and Darrell Lea raspberry flavoured pieces – available at Woolworths only.

Shelf price:  ∼$3.85

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Want more? Here's one of our fave moments from Jase & Lauren – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1!
collab Darrell Lea Gippsland Dairy