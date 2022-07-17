The yogurt game has just been changed! Darrell Lea have Collaborated with Gippsland Dairy to create something diabolically good.

Three new flavours have been created:

Rocklea Road – creamy blended marshmallow flavoured yogurt with Darrell Lea milk chocolate, peanuts, marshmallow flavoured fudge and toasted coconut – available at Woolworths only.

Caramel Craving – creamy blended caramel yogurt with Darrell Lea milk chocolate and caramel fudge – full distribution.

White Choc Raspberry – creamy blended raspberry yogurt with white chocolate and Darrell Lea raspberry flavoured pieces – available at Woolworths only.

Shelf price: ∼$3.85

