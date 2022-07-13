According to McDonalds, the McChicken Burger is considered a middle child as it’s often overshadowed by its equally delicious but more popular siblings the Big Mac and Cheeseburger.

It’s the expectation to share everything, to babysit the younger sibling while simultaneously being bullied by the older.

Macca’s understands how the McChicken feels so for one day only on July 14, Macca’s is celebrating the middle child of its menu – the McChicken – offering customers a delicious $1 deal, exclusively via the MyMacca’s app. Available after 10:30am!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McDonald’s Australia (@mcdonaldsau)