You may have heard of different shots that females can order or phrases they can use at a bar if they feel unsafe on a date. Like asking to speak to Angela or ordering an angel shot. Men have been over looked in this department… until now.

Since the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard case, domestic violence against males is being acknowledged and spoken about a lot more in society. In honour of Depp, a bar has come up with the ‘Johnny Depp shot’.

This is exclusively for males to ‘order’ at the bar as their way of saying “I feel unsafe and need help getting out”.

The bar has also included a few extra secret codes to mention so they know how much help you need.

Check out the poster below: