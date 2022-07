We may still be in winter, however getting a taste of summer is always a great idea to wash away the winter blues!

V has just released a new ‘refresh’ range including pineapple & watermelon and citrus lemonade.

Extra bonus: they’re zero sugar! So you can crack one open for a bit of an energy kick, without the guilt!

You can grab a single can for $2.80 (on sale for $2.40 at Woolies) or a 4 pack for $10.00.