If you’re stuck inside with Covid or just not keen on braving the cold, you can now get Rebel Donuts delivered straight to your door.

It’s arguably the hottest donut shop on the East Coast – Rebel Donuts has become a donut destination for Victorians looking to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Rebel Donuts are sent to you straight from heaven; hand-crafted, made from scratch, with that perfect light and fluffy texture.

Rebel Donuts now offers over 20 different donut styles and flavours, continuously adding new delightful morsels to their menu, including seasonal and themed donuts. No one misses out either with egg free, dairy free and vegan options also available.

Rebel Donuts is now providing next-day delivery services between 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM with a $15 delivery fee.

Advertisement

Advertisement