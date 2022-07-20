A couple of weeks ago Maccas released two limited-edition sauces – szechuan and cajun sauce!

We’ve been holding our breath to find out what the next two will be and finally all has been revealed.

The ICONIC curry sauce is back baby! It’s been what feels like a gazillion years since we last got a taste. It’s too much to bare. So exciting!

Alongside the drool-worthy curry is the mighty hot sauce! We had a taste and it is HOT! Think sriracha but hotter and even more delicious.

You can grab these at Maccas for a limited-time only, so hurry before stock runs out!

(P.S Hey Maccas, if you’re reading this, please keep the curry sauce permanently!)