Rice Bubbles have just released a new multigrain cereal, packed with essential nutrients, in a fun new “moon” shape!

They’ve got two exciting new flavours – un-bee-lievably yummy Honey and berry-licious Berry.

The new range delivers immune support backed by Vitamin D, B6, Folate, Iron & Zinc, it’s a source of whole grain oats and fibre, AND has no artificial colours or flavours!

You can grab a box from Coles and Woolworths from September for $7.50 for a 450g box.