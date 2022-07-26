Violet Crumble and luxe beverage company Feminaè Beverage Co have come together for a truly shattering creamy twist on the espresso martini.

Up your winter cocktail game with Feminaè Beverage Co’s Violet Crumble Espresso Martini – blending the unmistakable Aussie Violet Crumble honeycomb flavour with a luxuriously rich blend of cold drip coffee made in Melbourne, premium quality vodka and smooth Australian cream.

Presented in beautifully designed art deco packaging with rose gold detail, each Espresso Martini comes with a 30gram Violet Crumble bar to shatter as a garnish over the cocktail for a uniquely explosive party-starter or after-dinner treat.

The ready to drink 2-litre Feminaè Beverage Co Violet Crumble Espresso Martini serves 24 standard drinks and will be available to purchase from Monday 25th July at 2pm for $79.90.

You can head to Feminaè Beverage Co’s website to purchase, while stocks last.