Brace yourselves, a new range of Shapes biscuits, “Fully Loaded” have hit the shelves and they truly live up to their name!
The Shapes Fully Loaded range comes in four epic flavours including: Sizzling Meatlovers, Flame Grilled Chicken and Ultimate Cheese.
Shapes was so confident about the massive crunch in its Fully Loaded range that we took a heap of snacks into a soundproof recording studio to measure how loudly each one crunches. The results speak for themselves:
- Shapes Fully Loaded – 87.25 decibels
- CC’s Corn Chips – 86 decibels
- Doritos Corn Chips – 83.25 decibels
- Doritos 3D – 82.5 decibels
- Smiths Original Crinkle Potato Chips – 81.25 decibels
- Burger Rings – 81 decibels
- Red Rock Deli Style Crackers – 80 decibels
- Cheezels – 78.75 decibels
- Sunbites Snack Crackers – 78.25 decibels
- Ritz Cracker Bites – 77 decibels
- Twisties – 75 decibels
- In a Biskit – 71 decibels
- Natural Cracker Co Crispy Crackers – 69.5 decibels
The Fully Loaded range is now available on shelves at Woolworths for $3.50.