Brace yourselves, a new range of Shapes biscuits, “Fully Loaded” have hit the shelves and they truly live up to their name!

The Shapes Fully Loaded range comes in four epic flavours including: Sizzling Meatlovers, Flame Grilled Chicken and Ultimate Cheese.

Shapes was so confident about the massive crunch in its Fully Loaded range that we took a heap of snacks into a soundproof recording studio to measure how loudly each one crunches. The results speak for themselves:

Shapes Fully Loaded – 87.25 decibels

CC’s Corn Chips – 86 decibels

Doritos Corn Chips – 83.25 decibels

Doritos 3D – 82.5 decibels

Smiths Original Crinkle Potato Chips – 81.25 decibels

Burger Rings – 81 decibels

Red Rock Deli Style Crackers – 80 decibels

Cheezels – 78.75 decibels

Sunbites Snack Crackers – 78.25 decibels

Ritz Cracker Bites – 77 decibels

Twisties – 75 decibels

In a Biskit – 71 decibels

Natural Cracker Co Crispy Crackers – 69.5 decibels

The Fully Loaded range is now available on shelves at Woolworths for $3.50.