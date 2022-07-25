Remember singing “My mum gives me Milo to go and go and go!” – now it’s more like “Baileys makes me go and go and go!”
We’ve got a nostalgic drink with a twist for you. TikTok account @TastyOz shared a Milo and Baileys hack we didn’t know we needed.
All you need is some Baileys, Milo and vanilla ice cream. This sounds like it’s be dangerously easy to slurp up a few!
Check out the full how-to video:
@tastyoz What are we calling this concoction? 🤔 #baileys #milo #milohack #foodtok #easyrecipes #recipehack #tasty #tastyoz #buzzfeedoz @ryanpaturzo ♬ original sound – TastyOz