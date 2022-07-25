Remember singing “My mum gives me Milo to go and go and go!” – now it’s more like “Baileys makes me go and go and go!”

We’ve got a nostalgic drink with a twist for you. TikTok account @TastyOz shared a Milo and Baileys hack we didn’t know we needed.

All you need is some Baileys, Milo and vanilla ice cream. This sounds like it’s be dangerously easy to slurp up a few!

Check out the full how-to video:

