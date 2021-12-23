The weather is beautiful, you have time off work, all you need now is a refreshing drink in a summery location!

If you’re looking for the perfect place to have a summer sesh this week, you need to check out White Claw Seltzer Sessions at Exchange Beach Club.

Featuring some of Melbourne’s best DJs at the city’s newest sandy pop-up, The Exchange Beach Club. You can’t get more Melbourne than this!

Enjoy your fave White Claw Hard Seltzer (ours is Lime!) while listening to awesome music.

Tickets details are below:

Monday 27 Dec: Harvey M, 4pm-5.30pm | Buy General Admission

Tuesday 28 Dec: Dugong Jr, 4pm-5.30pm | Buy General Admission

Saturday 1 Jan: Alice Ivy, 3.30pm-5.30pm | Buy General Admission