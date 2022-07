Where to start? This cookie pie is the most scrumptious dessert we’ve ever laid our eyes on.

Gelato Messina has out done themselves with their Honey Joy Cookie Pie. A foundation of original chocolate chip cookie, topped with baked vanilla custard and finished off with honey/butter/sugar soaked corn flakes otherwise known as honey joy.

A slice of this cookie pie with a scoop of Gelato Messina’s vanilla gelato sounds PERFECT.

You can grab a pie from August 1st.

