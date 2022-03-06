The best way to get in to the Easter spirit is with an Easter Spirit amiright!?

Family-run Margaret River distillery ‘The Grove’ have managed to combine my two favourite things in the world: tasty treats and alcohol. I present to you, the ‘Hot Cross Bun’ Rum.

Their ‘Hot Cross Rum’ is available for a very limited run of 240 bottles so you’ll have to get in quick if you want one! They’re available for pre-order now for delivery before Easter through their website.

The ‘Hot Cross Rum’ marks the start of The Grove’s new Collector’s Series of limited-edition spirits, so keep your eyes (and livers) peeled for lots more delicious concoctions.