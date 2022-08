Harvest Snaps have partnered with Aussie icon Vegemite to create one of the most top tier snacks in history.

The pea snaps are vegan friendly, baked not fried and have less fat in them than regular potato chips!

Available soon in their big bag and stocked at Coles Supermarkets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harvest Snaps ANZ (@harvestsnapsanz)

Advertisement

Advertisement