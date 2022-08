Non-dairy variations are taking Aussie supermarkets by storm. Whether you’re strictly dairy free or just enjoy something different from time to time, we have your next non-dairy obsession!

Using the natural goodness of Oats, these Chobani flavoured dairy-free yogurts are thick, creamy & irresistibly smooth. Packed with billions of probiotics, a source of calcium and oatally delicious!

Delicious Oat Yogurt, for the perfect dairy free snack. It’s lactose free, vegan and won’t hurt your tummy!

