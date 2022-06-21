Throw those overnight oats away, it’s time to level up your breakfast!

The new BIG BREKKIE BURRITO includes mouthwatering streaky bacon, chorizo or fresh sautéed veggies, fluffy free-range scrambled eggs and two crunchy hash browns and delicious jack cheese and pico de gallo, all wrapped in a bigger tortilla.

The burrito is also 100% clean, meaning no added preservatives, no artificial flavours, no added colours and no unacceptable additives. So it’s perfect for getting shredded… or just you know, a good feed.

Priced at $10.90, the new Big Brekkie Burrito is available to purchase in-store from GYG’s Café Hola Breakfast menu, on the NEW GYG app and via delivery from 7am to 10.30am.