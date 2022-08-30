Going out for brekky these days can cost and arm and a leg. GYG has thoughtfully created affordable menu items to help offset the rising prices of food.

  • $2 barista-made coffee – when you order in the app!

  • $4 smashed avo/guac on toast 

  • FREE BURRITO – claim your free burrito when you download GYG’s new app!

  • $12 meal deal – snag a mini chicken burrito or bowl, GYG fries and a drink for only $12 in the app!

  • Door Dash promo – Between 29th August – 25th September get 25% off GYG brekkie when you order with Door Dash*

