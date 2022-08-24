Forget about the Caramilk and Crème Bruleé McFlurry because McDonald’s is bringing back some old favourites.

Yes, you guessed it – the good ol’ KitKat McFlurry and KitKat Frappe!

This iconic McFlurry features Macca’s soft serve swirled with KitKat pieces, topped with delicious hot fudge sauce, while the KitKat Frappe is made up of Macca’s creamy chocolate frappe blended with crushed KitKat pieces, topped with whipped cream and KitKat chunks.

We’ll take them both, thank you very much.

“After a successful launch in 2020, we are so excited to bring back the delicious KitKat McFlurry and KitKat Frappe,” says Liz Whitbread, Senior Brand Manager for McDonald’s Australia.

“Featuring iconic Macca’s soft serve paired with delicious wafer chocolate, our new range of KitKat desserts will hit the spot every time.”

The KitKat McFlurry will be available exclusively via Menulog from Wednesday, 24 August, for one week only. The McFlurry and Frappe will then be available in all Macca’s restaurants nationwide, via the MyMacca’s app and McDelivery, from Wednesday, 31 August, for a limited time only.

