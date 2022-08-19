Snoop Dogg a.k.a Calvin Broadus, founder of Broadus Foods is releasing a breakfast cereal.
Up until now, Broadus Foods had only released oatmeal, grits, pancake mix and syrup.
The company has recently announced Snoop Loopz – think fruit loops but with dried marshmallow.
It’s not yet available in Australia, however keep an eye out, you never know!
Check it out below:
