Cadbury Dairy Milk have released a new creation to their Marvellous Creations range, Birthday Cake!

The Marvellous Creations Birthday Cake block is crammed with marshmallows, 100s & 1000s and biscuit pieces.

You can find this new flavour at your local Woolworths, in the Confectionery aisle.

Better get in quick!

