A match made in heaven… two beautiful foods have fallen in love and have made something absolutely mouth-watering!

Served in a soft tortilla wrap, layered with crisp lettuce, mayo and topped with Schnitz’ famous golden crumbed chicken, the Schnitaco is the ultimate mash up and fresh take on two cult classics, the Schnitzel and the taco.

Available in four different flavours – The Basic Schnitaco, The Honey Mustard Schnitaco, The BBQ Schnitaco & The Sweet Chilli Mayo Schnitaco. Making its debut in chilly Australian winter, the Schnitaco will be available at all Schnitz restaurants nationwide for a limited time only – Tuesday 2 August until Monday 12 September – for just $4 per pop.