To celebrate the launch of their Maxibon Waffle On, Maxibon is launching its first ever, Maxibon Waffle On Drive-Thru. For one weekend only, Maxibon is taking over the Saul’s Sandwiches Drive Thru site on Kings Way, replacing regular sandwiches for Maxibon sandwiches.

Popping up in Melbourne for a limited time only , lovers of ice-cream, breakfast, and all things Bon, can visit the drive-thru and get their hands on the new Waffle On from the 12th – 14th August. There are thousands of FREE Maxibon Waffle On Bons to give away, as well as exclusive, Maxibon merch for those who are first in the queue!

Where: 264 Kings Way, South Melbourne, VIC 3205

Advertisement

Advertisement

When: Friday August 12 12pm-10pm

Saturday August 13 12pm-10pm

Sunday August 14 10am – 4pm

What: Every consumer that drives through gets a FREE Waffle On to try for themselves

Whoever’s genius idea it was to slap a waffle on these bad boys deserves a sizeable raise!