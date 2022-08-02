If you’re trying to be healthy or watching your sodium intake, look no further.

With 40% less sodium in the corn chips, and 25% less fat in the potato chips, Aussies are being invited to put the new Simply range of snacks to the taste test.

The big selling point is that healthy snacks should not be boring or tasteless.

Available from Woolworths supermarkets around the country, the New Simply range brings you four snacking options:

Potato Chips:

· Simply Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper Potato Chips with 25% less fat than Smith’s Crinkle Cut Potato Chips

· Simply Sour Cream & Chives Potato Chips – with 25% less fat than Smith’s Crinkle Cut Potato Chips

Corn Chips:

· Simply Zesty Lime and Chili Corn Chips – with 40% less Sodium than Doritos Cheese Supreme Corn Chips

· Simply Lightly Seasoned Corn Chips- with 40% less Sodium than Doritos Cheese Supreme Corn Chips

Will you be giving these a go?