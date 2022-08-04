Australia’s favourite dessert, Golden Gaytime, has released a brand-new collaboration: OAK Chocolate!

Embracing the renowned flavour of OAK Chocolate, an iconic flavoured milk beloved by Australians, this is a delightful development for the chocoholics of Australia.

It is described as “taking a twist on the original, the indulgent treat has an OAK-inspired ice-cream centre, dipped in a mouth-watering layer of chocolate, and is smothered in Golden Gaytime’s famous delicious biscuit pieces with a choccy twist.”

It’s in stores from August 4th! Will you be giving it a go?