The Throwback Lounge winter pop-up is landing at The District Docklands precinct for four weekends only, with 1990s-themed entertainment and snacks.
Every weekend there’s new dance crew showcases, sneakers paint ‘n’ sip sessions, and lots of live music events! This family-friendly celebration is open to all ages with plenty of entertainment and activities!
Taste food and snacks from the era, with a choice of more than 30 cereals from all over the world, along with infamous pop-tarts, mac ‘n’ cheese, spaghetti jaffles and hot pockets.
The lounge will also play host to live PlayStation games, WII, Nintendo Switch plus iconic arcade games from the 1990s.