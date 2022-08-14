The Throwback Lounge winter pop-up is landing at The District Docklands precinct for four weekends only, with 1990s-themed entertainment and snacks.

Every weekend there’s new dance crew showcases, sneakers paint ‘n’ sip sessions, and lots of live music events! This family-friendly celebration is open to all ages with plenty of entertainment and activities!

Taste food and snacks from the era, with a choice of more than 30 cereals from all over the world, along with infamous pop-tarts, mac ‘n’ cheese, spaghetti jaffles and hot pockets.

Location

Opposite Uniqlo and H&M
The District Docklands
440 Docklands Dr
3008

Dates and times

