The Throwback Lounge winter pop-up is landing at The District Docklands precinct for four weekends only, with 1990s-themed entertainment and snacks.

Every weekend there’s new dance crew showcases, sneakers paint ‘n’ sip sessions, and lots of live music events! This family-friendly celebration is open to all ages with plenty of entertainment and activities!

Taste food and snacks from the era, with a choice of more than 30 cereals from all over the world, along with infamous pop-tarts, mac ‘n’ cheese, spaghetti jaffles and hot pockets.

The lounge will also play host to live PlayStation games, WII, Nintendo Switch plus iconic arcade games from the 1990s.

Location Opposite Uniqlo and H&M

The District Docklands

440 Docklands Dr

3008

