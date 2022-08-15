Baileys Espresso Crème Flavoured Liqueur has landed in Australia, bringing together “a few of our favourite things”.

Coffee and other natural flavours meet tasty Baileys Original Irish Cream for a big bold hit of wonderful. Available exclusively from BWS and Dan Murphy’s for AUD $37.99, this latest flavour innovation is perfect for when you need to concentrate on the important things in life: coffee, chocolate and creamy Baileys.

Baileys Espresso Crème can be enjoyed neat, splashed into coffee and hot drinks for an extra dash of wow, or even as a Tiramisu Martini with the recipe below:

Tiramisu Martini Cocktail (0.8 stnd drinks, serves 2)

Ingredients

· 100ml Baileys Espresso Crème Flavoured Liqueur

· 100ml strong hot coffee

Advertisement

Advertisement

· 20g chopped chocolate

· 2tbsp soft brown sugar

· 60g lady finger biscuits

· 120g mascarpone

· Cocoa powder, chocolate coffee beans and chocolate flakes to garnish

Method

Advertisement

Advertisement

· Mix the hot coffee with the sugar and chocolate until smooth, then leave aside to cool.

· Blend the Baileys and biscuit crumbs with four ice cubes in a blender or smoothie maker until smooth.

· Put the mascarpone in a bowl, add about a third of the Baileys mixture and mix together with a little balloon whisk until smooth. Fold in the rest with a spoon.

· Pour the coffee mixture into two martini cocktail glasses, then spoon over the Baileys mascarpone mix. Dust with the cocoa powder then sprinkle over coffee beans, chocolate flakes and curls.

Drink responsibly!