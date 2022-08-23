The classic English Brekky fry up just got even better. Taking the classic hash brown and putting Heinz baked beans inside.

This product, which was teased on a blog post from New Foods UK has been stirring up quite the controversy. With people either loving the idea of the beany hash browns, or people being absolutely disgusted by it.

For now it appears the product will only be released in the UK, but if we hear any rumours of them hopping the pond to Aus we’ll be trying to get our greasy finger on them!