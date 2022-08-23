Golden Circle have launched their newest low-sugar fruit drink range, Refreshers!

These poppers are great for lunchboxes or as a delicious low-calorie treat that provides Australians with the option of enjoying great taste with low sugar.

The Golden Circle Refreshers range includes:

Berry Burst: A refreshing combination of still water, fruit juice and berry flavours

Cool Crush: A refreshing combination of still water, fruit juice and lemon & watermelon flavours

Tropical Sunrise: A refreshing combination of still water, fruit juice and tropical flavours

Wild Waterfall: A refreshing combination of still water, fruit juice and kiwi & watermelon flavours

Available in both a six pack of 250ml poppers and a multi-serve 1L carton to pop in the fridge, Refreshers are a great tasting choice for all occasions, with just 30 calories per serve and no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

If you’re feeling adventurous, try them in mocktail or cocktail form! Check out the recipes below:

The new Refreshers range is available at Woolworths, IGA & Independent stores for $5.80 x 6 pack (250ml) and $3.50 1 Litre Pack.

