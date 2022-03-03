Helloooooo gelatooooo!

I get butterflies in my stomach whenever I THINK about delicious gelato, my doctor calls it “lack-toes intoler-ants” or something, but the excitement is real.

Feast your eyes and tummies on Gelatissimo’s limited edition flavours returning for a limited time only.

These gorgeous specimens are Caramilk, Bubble Tea and Filipino Ube Cheesecake (ube gelato covered in chunks of delicious cheesecake).

The gelato connoisseur haven’t said how long these flavours will be available so I’d be finding your nearest location stat or ordering to your door (with UberEats, Menulog, Deliveroo, DoorDash, etc).

Advertisement

Advertisement