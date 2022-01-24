We’re all addicted to El Camino Cantina frozen Margs, they’ve already got us hook, line and sinker…

But now they’re adding a little…twist.

The Summer of Swirls brings dual frozen Margaritas, with two flavours swirled together in one glass in absolute harmony.

From the 1st of February until the 28th of February you’ll be able to get your hands on 6 swirled frozen flavours across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, and the Gold Coast!

Pine Lime Splice

Mango Strawberry

Watermelon Mint

Lychee Colada

Calypso Crush

Lychee Lagoon

The Summer of Swirls also comes with a delicious side menu of limited-edition wings and tacos!

Summer Lovin’ Wings:

Lime, chilli, and sesame

Mango habanero

BBQ and pineapple

Cajun with honey mustard dipping sauce

Chipotle and adobo with ranch dipping sauce

Summer Lovin’ Tacos:

Lamb barbacoa, cucumber and mint slaw, coriander, capsicum salsa

Crispy pork belly, habanero pickled onions, salsa verde

Fish taco, white cabbage, mango relish, jalapeno, radish

Chipotle and adobo chicken, red cabbage, sour cream, jalapeno, coriander